Northern Virginia health officials are informing people of possible exposure after an unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel.
The child is currently in stable condition and improving, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release.
Health officials across Northern Virginia are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed.
Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with measles. Outside of these specific locations and times, it is currently believed that the risk to the community is low, the release said.
Location
Date and Time
Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center
43480 Yukon Drive
Ashburn, VA 20147-7915 Loudoun
May 13, 2022
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Inova Fairfax Hospital – Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments
3300 Gallows Road
Falls Church, VA 22042 Fairfax
May 15, 2022
5:30 p.m. to
May 16 at 2 a.m.
Inova Fairfax Hospital – Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments
3300 Gallows Road
Falls Church, VA 22042 Fairfax
May 16, 2022
5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Anyone with additional questions or who may have been exposed at the Fairfax locations should contact the Fairfax call center at 202-851-9616. Anyone with additional questions or who may have been exposed at the Loudoun County location should call the Loudoun call center at 703-737-8300.
Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth, or throat of an infected individual. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.
What should you do if you were at one of the above locations at the time specified?
- If you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries) you are protected and do not need to take any action.
- If you have received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your health care provider about getting a second vaccine dose.
- If you have never received a measles containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles, you may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. Contact your local health department or health care provider for advice. If you notice the symptoms of measles, stay home and away from others, and immediately call your primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care. Call ahead before going to the medical office or the emergency room and tell them that you were exposed to measles.
Please make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Measles is easily preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine. The best protection against future measles cases is the vaccination of all susceptible persons. Two doses are recommended for most individuals with the first dose given at age 12-15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry (age 4-6 years).
Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. All persons who will be traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated.
For further information contact your local health district; find contact information, here: www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts. Those in Fairfax may call the health district at 703-246-2411; for Loudoun Health District email Health@loudoun.gov. For more information on measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.