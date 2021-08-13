Another day, another heat advisory for the D.C. area.
The National Weather Service says temperatures today will be in the upper 90s today with heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.
Isolated severe storms along with instances of flash flooding are also possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
The weather service says heat illness can occur quickly in conditions like today's, so drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
