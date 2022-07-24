heat advisory lwx 0724.jpg

Areas shaded in orange are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. 

 NWS graphic

A heat advisory is in effect for Northern Virginia through 8 p.m., with temperatures reaching 99 degrees and heat index values as high as 107.

In Prince William County, anyone who needs help staying cool can visit the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, 10501 Copeland Drive, Manassas, through 4 p.m.

On the eastern end of the county, Veterans Memorial Park Community Center at 14300 Veterans Drive, Woodbridge, will be open from 2–6 p.m.
 
In Loudoun County, many recreation centers and libraries  serve as designated cooling centers, providing air conditioning, water and a place to sit for residents who may need relief from the heat.
 
Cooling centers open today include the following library branches:
  • Branches open through 8 p.m. include Ashburn, Brambleton, Purcellville and Sterling.
  • Branches open through 5 p.m. include Cascades, Gum Spring and Rust.
In addition, the Claude Moore Recreation Center and the Dulles South Recreation Center are open until 8 p.m. today.
 
The county’s animal shelter will operate as a pet-friendly facility for residents who are seeking relief from the heat for their companion animals. The animal shelter is open today through 6 p.m. Directions to the Animal Shelter can be found at loudoun.gov/animals.
 
Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are possible again during the afternoon hours Monday with isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts possible in the afternoon and evening.
 
The weather service offers the following safety tips for dealing with the heat:
  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

