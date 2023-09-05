A heat advisory is in effect for Northern Virginia through 8 p.m., with temperatures potentially reaching 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 105.
Temperatures of 95 to 102 degrees are possible again Wednesday with heat index values as high as 105.
If the temperature does top 100 degrees, it will likely break local weather records. The last 100-degree day in September at Reagan National Airport was logged in 1980 and Dulles International Airport has never had a 100-degree September day, the weather service said.
The latest 100-degree days in the D.C. area usually fall in mid-August, NWS climate records show.
The weather service offers the following safety tips for dealing with the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
