The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the D.C. area today with the heat index expected to reach up to 105 degrees.
The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Heat index values will range from around 100 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 105 degrees near and east of Interstate 95, the weather service said.
And forecasters expect it to be even hotter Thursday, with an excessive heat watch in effect for heat index values around 105 degrees west of I-95 to around 110 degrees near and east of the interstate.
The weather service says the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
(0) comments
