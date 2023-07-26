The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Thursday for much of the D.C. area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 109.
A late-summer heat wave stretching across the central and eastern U.S. is expected to stick around through Saturday, when a front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some severe.
The heat is advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier and Stafford counties. High temperatures and accompanying humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The weather service offers the following safety tips for dealing with the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
