It's a messy morning around Northern Virginia, with heavy rain closing roads in Fairfax, Fauquier and Stafford counties, along with a tractor-trailer crash stalling traffic on Interstate 95 south in Triangle.
A flood warning remains in effect until noon for central Fairfax County, where more than an inch of rain had already fallen by 9 a.m. Roads were closed across the area near the Fairfax County Courthouse and into Burke.
In Stafford County, Brooke and Harrell roads were both closed this morning due to high water, and several roads across Fauquier County were also closed due to flooding.
In Prince William County, a tractor-trailer crash earlier today at the 150 mile marker had traffic stalled for more than an hour, with back ups up to six miles, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through mid-afternoon today.
