The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire D.C. area with heavy rain expected Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrive.
The watch is in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall be likely.
Zeta made landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, becoming the tenth named storm to landfall in the continental United States this year.
Along with rain in the D.C. area, the NWS says there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of the region seeing tropical storm winds. For the eastern suburbs, 30 to 40 mph gusts are possible.
