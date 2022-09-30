Northern Virginia is expected to start seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian by late this afternoon, with heavy rain and high winds in the forecast.
Rainfall will be heavy tonight, possibly accumulating more than 3 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
A lull in precipitation is expected Saturday, but then another round of rain associated with Ian is expected to move through Saturday night through early next week.
Today will also be blustery, with sustained winds of 13 to 15 mph and gusts up to 32 mph, the weather service says. The high temperature is expected to reach about 65 degrees.
Several weekend events have been canceled or postponed due to the weather, including Saturday's Manassas Fall Jubilee and the annual Mclean Project for the Arts ArtsFest.
National Weather Service forecast through the weekend:
Today: A chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night: Rain, mainly after 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 55. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
