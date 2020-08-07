Parts of Leesburg and central Loudoun County were under water late Thursday night after heavy rains caused "life-threatening flash flooding," the National Weather Service reported.
Starting just before 11 p.m., gauge reports indicated quick rises on larger streams in the Leesburg area, particularly in the Goose Creek basin. The weather service issued a flash flood emergency through 2:15 a.m. Friday as rainfall overtook small creeks and streams, Route 7, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.
Flooding off of limestone school road in leesburg pic.twitter.com/34XbqNfed3— K Steele (@KSteele1116) August 7, 2020
Some of the flooded locations included Cochran Mill Road at Sycolin Creek, Route 15 at Sycolin Creek near Harmony Church Road, Gleedsville Road at Sycolin Creek and Shreve Mill Road at Sycolin Creek.
As of midnight, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reported 18 roads, including sections of Route 7 and Route 15, impassable due to flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.