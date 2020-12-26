After the holiday festivities this year, Prince William County residents are encouraged to give their Christmas tree, wreath, and other cut greenery another life as compost, mulch, or wildlife habitat.
Simply remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails, and the tree stand and take the greenery to one of locations listed below to be recycled or repurposed.
The Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Monday - Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The facility is closed on New Year’s Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Monday - Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville will accept drop-off of greenery from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10. The drop off area is in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. NOVEC’s Vegetation Management employees will turn trees, garland, and sprigs into woodchip mulch to reduce holiday waste added to landfills.
“NOVEC is a green-friendly company,” said Rick Carpenter, vegetation management manager. “Recycling holiday greens is just another way we help area residents and the environment.”
For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at 703-335-0500 x 1600, or VegetationMgmt@novec.com
For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit http://www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.
