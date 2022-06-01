Here's a 'tail' of a successful 'steak out' in Stafford County
- By the Stafford County Sheriff's Office
-
- Updated
- 0
Firearms training for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office law enforcement academy at the firing range on Eskimo Hill Road was interrupted Tuesday by a cow who wandered onto the property.
In other news, the Sheriff’s Office Cookout has been rescheduled for today and will now feature hamburgers and steaks instead of hot dogs. Just kidding, the last line was a lot of bull.
In a bit of bovine intervention, Sgt. A.J. McCall and Deputy A.C. Wolford from the Animal Control Division “herd” the call for a cow on the loose and responded.
The steaks were high and the bull initially did not moove in the right direction. The deputies knew they couldn’t butcher this call and become a laughing stock.
The bull did not want to listen to instructions, it was in one ear and out the udder. On a promise of dinner and a moovie, he finally returned to his pasture.
The deputies seized the opportunity by the horns and steered the bull homeward. The deputies now have a friend for-heifer.
We’ve milked this for all it’s worth, so we will moove on.
