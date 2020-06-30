The Fourth of July won't be quite the same this year.
Fireworks shows have been canceled in Manassas, Manassas Park, Montclair, Fairfax, Reston and Leesburg. What would have been the 50th annual Dale City Independence Day and Leesburg’s annual parade are both taking a year off thanks to coronavirus precautions.
But the show will go on in some places, though perhaps slightly modified.
-- Fireworks over the National Mall in Washington will go off as planned this year, with the show starting at 9:07 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial, making them visible from many locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia. The show will be canceled in case of heavy rain, thunderstorms or high winds.
-- The Fredericksburg Nationals will host the "FredNats 4th of July Spectacular" from the team's new ballpark this Saturday. The first firework show for the organization will be sponsored by SimVentions, Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai of Fredericksburg, and the City of Fredericksburg and will be paired with patriotic music on Superhits 95.9. Fans are invited to park and remain in their cars within a two-mile radius of the ballpark to view the incredible near half hour long show that is set to begin at 9 p.m. See www.milb.com/fredericksburg for more information.
-- The Town of Warrenton will host an Independence Day parade and fireworks show on July 4. The parade will wind through town neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At dark, fireworks will be launched simultaneously from behind the WARF and from a field near the Home Depot. The fireworks should be visible from most town neighborhoods.
-- President Trump will host a "Salute to America" on July 4 with a celebration on the South Lawn of the White House and at the Ellipse. The event includes music, military demonstrations and flyovers across the country in salute to the military. See whitehouse.gov for more information.
-- “A Capitol Fourth” returns to the U.S. Capitol for America’s 244th birthday, but the annual concert will be pre-recorded. The 90-minute special airs on PBC starting at 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July. This year’s D.C. fireworks on the National Mall will still be carried live during the broadcast.
-- The annual City of Fairfax Independence Day Parade won't march on as planned, but the city is hosting a Hometown Wave Parade instead. Residents are asked to wear red, white and blue and wave flags as the Hometown Wave Parade makes its way through city neighborhoods on July 4 beginning at 5 p.m.
-- George Washington's Mount Vernon hosts "An American Celebration" on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day includes Revolutionary War encampments and demonstrations and an address by George Washington himself, along with a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The event is included in regular admission. See mountvernon.org for details.
