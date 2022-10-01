A 19-year-old Herndon man faces charges of second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg man.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road Friday after receiving a check the welfare call. There they found a man dead inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The investigation was conducted in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.
The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Carroll T. Davis, Jr. of Leesburg.
The suspect and the victim were known to each other and there are currently no other persons of interest in this investigation, the release said.
Hernandez-Navarrate was apprehended Friday after he was involved in a vehicle crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to the release.
He was arrested by the Virginia State Police on unrelated charges. He remains held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
