The body of a 32-year-old Herndon man who disappeared Friday while swimming at Leesylvania State Park was found this morning by the Prince William County police underwater search and rescue team.
Officers were called to the park off Neabsco Road about 7:50 p.m. Friday to assist the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries with a missing person.
The victim, Nasir Ahmad Malukazai, was last seen swimming at the park and disappeared. Initial searches in and around the park turned up nothing.
Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard, and Charles County Maryland responded to aid with the search of the water, with search efforts continuing through the night, police said in a news release.
At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, search team members found him in the water.
The deceased was positively identified as the missing person from the previous night. No foul play is suspected.
(4) comments
Herdon is a nice town in Northern Virginia
Remind me to visit "Herdon" some time soon. Seriously Inside?
RIP to this young man. Idk what happened but sometimes people overestimate their swimming skills in open water. It’s not like a pool.
Nice proofreading insidenova. Herdon??
