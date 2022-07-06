Police in Richmond say they thwarted a planned mass shooting at a July 4 event after a tip led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of "multiple guns," the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
News of the plot comes two days after seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.
A “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an attack being planned on an Independence Day celebration in the capital city and called police to report it, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. The chief said the citizen overheard a conversation about a planned attack at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were being held.
“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July,” Smith said.
Police initiated an investigation along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which led to the arrests of two men on charges of being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a firearm, the Associated Press reported.
"Smith said the two men lived together at the Richmond residence, where officers seized two assault rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that were in plain view. He said police have not determined a motive for the planned attack," the AP reported.
