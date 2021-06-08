Loudoun County native Mark Herring swept aside a spirited challenge from Del. Jay Jones on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination to run for a third term as Virginia’s attorney general.
Herring, who represented Loudoun in the state Senate from 2006 to 2014, had 55.9% of the vote with all but 11 of the state's 2,584 precincts reporting, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections, while Jones had 44.1%.
Jones, who has represented a Norfolk-area district in the House of Delegates since 2017, was endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam, but was unable to overcome Herring’s incumbency and fund-raising advantage.
Jones' campaign issued a statement shortly before 9 p.m. congratulating Herring.
"Tonight’s result is disappointing," he said, "but we will not let it deter us from continuing the fight to bring true reform to Virginia. We must elect leaders who will be proactive, not reactive and rise to meet this moment in our history. As we enter the new Virginia decade, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels."
Jones did win the Democratic primary to run again in the fall for his House of Delegates seat.
According to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, Herring had raised about $2.8 million for his re-election through May 31, while Jones had raised about $1.9 million.
Herring will face Republican Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach in the fall election. Miyares won the GOP nomination in an unassembled convention using ranked-choice voting last month.
Herring was elected attorney general in 2013 over Republican Mark Obenshain in a race that went to a recount after Herring led the initial count by only 165 votes out of more than 2.2 million. Herring won the recount by 907 votes. He was re-elected in 2017, easily defeating Republican John Adams 53.4% to 46.6%.
