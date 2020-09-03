Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring of Loudoun County has told leading state Democrats he will not run for governor next year but will instead seek a third term as attorney general, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday.

Herring's decision not to seek the state's highest office leaves two announced Democratic candidates: State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, of Fairfax County, has said he plans to run, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of McLean has taken the first steps toward fund-raising for a campaign. McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014-2018 but could not succeed himself under Virginia's constitution, has said he won't make any announcement about the 2021 race until after this year's presidential election.

Herring will face opposition for the Democratic nomination for attorney general from Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who has already announced his campaign. The Times-Dispatch reported that House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, also has said she is considering a run.

Mark Herring was considered likely to square off against Fairfax for the Democratic nomination next year until the blackface scandal that erupted around Gov. Ralph Northam in early 2019. In the fallout from that scandal, Herring acknowledged and apologized for having worn blackface once while a student at the University of Virginia. And two women made public allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Fairfax in incidents that occurred 15 or more years ago. Fairfax has denied those allegations.

Herring is the first Democrat to serve as Virginia attorney general since 1994. If he were to win in 2021 and complete a third term, he would be Virginia’s longest-serving attorney general since Abram Penn Staples, who held the post from March 1934 to October 1947, the Times-Dispatch said.