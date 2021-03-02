Andrea Hess, a member of the Prince William Community Services Board, has been recognized as the 2020 Crisis Intervention Team Behavioral Health Provider of the Year.
The award is part of the Virginia Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coalition Awards Program and recognizes Hess’ “achievements as a behavioral health provider serving the commonwealth of Virginia and the Greater Prince William CIT Program.”
Since the inception of the Greater Prince William Crisis Intervention Team in November 2013, Andrea has served as its mental health coordinator. She created a one-hour First Responder Crisis Support Class for the Virginia CIT and was credited for her out-of-the-box thinking in developing the course.
Andrea is also involved with the Prince William County Police Peer Support Team, where she helps with training and supports events. She works with the Crisis Negotiation Team, conducting evaluations when residents need assistance and following up to ensure situations are handled promptly.
Andrea is also part of the county’s new co-responder unit, a collaborative effort between Community Services and the police force. She also assists the Manassas City Police Department with their Peer Support Program and Crisis Negotiation Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.