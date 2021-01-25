Northern Virginia reported its second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and Virginia reported its fourth highest number, but other signs indicate a generally stabilizing trend for the spread of the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,886 new cases in Northern Virginia on Monday. That is second only to Jan. 17, when 3,678 were reported. However, Monday's report followed just 881 new cases on Sunday -- the fifth straight day with fewer than 1,000 -- and the region's seven-day average of new cases is 1,038.6, down from a high of 1,628.4 a week ago.

Statewide, the health department reported 6,172 new cases on Monday. But that followed 3,792 on Sunday - the first day with fewer than 4,000 cases reported in almost three weeks. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 4,581.3, well below its peak of 6,166.3 a week ago and down 10.5% in the past two weeks.

Monday's case numbers were also the result of nearly 50,000 diagnostic test results reported by the health department, significantly above recent averages of 25,000 to 35,000 per day.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 2,892 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19. That was up slightly from Sunday's level but about 250 patients fewer than were being treated a week earlier. In Northern Virginia, 550 patients were hospitalized on Monday, well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30 and down from 679 two weeks ago.

The state health department reported just two new deaths over the weekend, when fewer death reports tend to be filed. Northern Virginia had no new net deaths. Death reports lag the actual date of death by a week or more due to time required to file and verify death certificates.

As of Monday, Virginia Department of Health data showed the state has administered about 522,000 doses out of just 1.1 million distributed. Just over 64,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective.

The state has a short-term target of administering 25,000 doses a day and a long-term target of 50,000 doses. The current seven-day average is 21,823 doses a day, according to the health department.

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall from the peaks reached in early January.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,886 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 6,172 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 49,382 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 135,440 cases, 1,562 deaths

Statewide: 478,619 cases, 6,081 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.06 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.23 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,892 (up from 2,850 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 554 (up from 546 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 37,191 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,768 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.