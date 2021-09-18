A high-speed, Saturday-night chase along U.S. 1 in Stafford County ended with deputies forcing the car off the road and arresting the driver.
At 7:46 p.m. Stafford deputies responded to Jefferson Davis Highway near Bells Hill Road to assist Virginia State Police with a pursuit of a reckless driver, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies joined the pursuit as it continued southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway and the suspect sideswiped a deputy’s vehicle, the post said.
During the pursuit the suspect reached speeds over 100 mph.
Deputies were able to utilize the PIT maneuver -- which forces a driver to abruptly turn the car sideways -- and safely end the pursuit near Centreport Parkway, the sheriff's office said.
No deputies were injured and the suspect is in custody.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
