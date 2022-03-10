A powerful storm system will cross the region Saturday, bringing big wind gusts, plummeting temperatures and a chance for snow, the National Weather Service says.
Very strong winds will surge into the area behind the system's cold front, likely starting late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected over a long duration, which may lead to downed trees and localized power outages. Wind chills will drop into the single digits for the entire D.C. area, the weather service said.
Precipitation will rapidly transition over to snow behind the front, but when that would happen and how much snow depends on the system's track.
"Guidance today has trended further southeast with the track of the low, which lends itself to a cooler solution," meaning more snow, the Sterling forecast office said in its forecaster's discussion.
In the D.C. metro area, various models depict a changeover to snow anywhere between daybreak and early afternoon. Steady snowfall should come to an end during the mid-late afternoon from west to east.
"That being said, considerable uncertainty still remains, and we would like to see multiple runs of the same trend before confidence increases," the weather service said.
The greatest now totals will be across northwestern portions of the forecast area with potential decreasing further southeast. But most of the D.C. area will likely see at least some snow, the weather service said.
There will also be potential for severe thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 95 depending on the track of the low, with areas to the southeast of D.C. seeing the greatest chance for damaging winds.
National Weather Service forecast for Woodbridge through Monday
- Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
- Friday Night - Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 39. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Saturday - Rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after noon. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
- Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 46.
- Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
- Monday - Sunny, with a high near 62.
