A diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across a variety of genres highlights the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s 2023-24 season of mainstage performances, announced last week.
Groups and artists who will perform include Malevo from Argentina, Drum Tao from Japan and Latin Grammy nominee Sonia de los Santos, along with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine and rising bluegrass star Tray Wellington.
“The 2023–2024 season provides so many opportunities for inspiration, curiosity, and exploration,” said Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the Hylton’s director of programming.
In addition, The Legendary Ingramettes, a gospel group from Richmond, and Philadanco!, a dance ensemble from Philadelphia, will spend time in the community as artists-in-residence in addition to performing at the Hylton.
The two groups “will share their wealth of artistic expertise and individual histories with area residents of all ages through various engagement activities,” Goodwin added.
Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton, said the 2022-23 season – the first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic began – exceeded expectations.
“From the stratospheric level of the artistry on stage to the educational and community impact of the artist-in-residence engagements, our return to full programming was a hit,” Davis added. “This coming season builds on those strengths, with a broad and deep lineup of first-rate artists and a vigorous commitment to creating an inclusive community through the arts.”
The main Hylton Presents season kicks off Sept. 23 with a cappella group Voctave, harmonizing delightful arrangements from favorite hit Broadway musicals, Disney films and jazz standards.
Additional Hylton Presents highlights include Disney and Pixar’s award-winning film “Coco” presented with a 20-piece Latin music ensemble performing the soundtrack live; one of America’s best Bluegrass bands, Steep Canyon Rangers; a celebration of Mardi Gras in Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra’s Carnival Celebration, and a high-flying performance of acrobats, aerialists and music from Cirque Mechanics in “Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus.”
The season also features a chamber orchestra that blends classical and Irish folklore traditions, Camerata Ireland; Irish fiddle phenom Eileen Ivers; and the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Complete History of Comedy (abridged).”
The holiday season will include the Hylton debut of The Legendary Ingramettes as well as the Vienna Boys Choir performing “Christmas in Vienna.”
Hylton Family Series performances include Aesop’s classic fable “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen,” Bay Area Children’s Theatre performances of “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” and Mutts Gone Nuts, a troupe of dogs performing tricks and stunts.
The American Roots Series celebrates bluegrass, country, blues and more with Jess Eliot Myhre of the Bumper Jacksons in “Seven Voices – A Tribute to Patsy Cline,” musical quartet Tray Wellington Band, and Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, among other performances.
The afternoon chamber music series Matinee Idylls returns with musicians who play an hour-long concert following a luncheon, then join the audience for a coffee and dessert reception. The lineup includes Virginia Opera’s “A Taste of Opera,” Honduran tap dancer and choreographer Gerson Lanza, female-centric chamber music group Alma Ensemble and the violin and bass duo Bridging the Gap.
A number of performances have also been scheduled throughout the season by the Hylton Center’s local arts partners, including Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra and Prince William Little Theatre.
