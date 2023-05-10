Those passing by the Marine Corps Museum in Triangle on Saturday morning may have spotted dozens of runners and walkers and some of their four-legged companions participating in Semper K9 Assistance Dog’s fifth annual Hero Hike.
Typically, racers toe the starting line with their names or just numbers printed on their bibs, but participants at the Hero Hike proudly sported the name of someone who they deem a hero – whether it be a family member, friend or servicemember. Before the race, Semper K9 cofounder Amanda Baity read a list of over 40 names to whom participants dedicated their hike.
Semper K9 is a Prince William County-based nonprofit that rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to be service dogs for disabled veterans.
The event took place on the ADA-compliant paved trail that leads through Semper Fidelis Park at the museum. Participants could complete one mile or circle the course three times to finish a full 5K. Novice runners, hobby joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities completed the course at their own pace and were met at the finish line with cheers and medals awarded by Semper K9 volunteers.
Will Moore, who has volunteered with Semper K9 for four years, could be seen resting in the shade after his 5K with his two sons by his side. This was Moore’s third year completing the Hero Hike. He dedicated his run to someone who affected him early in his Army career, while his sons, Liam and David, ran in honor of their grandfather.
“I ran for Sgt. Bobby Estle,” Moore said. “He was my drill sergeant and died in action in Afghanistan…It’s great to be able to honor him this way.”
Estle died in 2012 at age 38, when his unit was attacked with small arms fire in the Wardak Province of Afghanistan, according to Army reports. His memory was one of many honored during the hike.
“It was a beautiful day and this is a great event,” Moore added. “This is great stuff for the community, and it's nice to be a part of it.”
The registration fee for the event included a slot for the name of each participant’s hero to be listed on Semper K9’s Wall of Heroes. Construction of the wall will begin at Camp Semper K9 later this year.
The top 3 fundraisers from the event will also have a brick commemorating their hero placed at Camp Semper K9 as well as receiving a replica brick.
Camp Semper K9 will be on 33 acres on the northwestern border of Marine Corps Base Quantico. The facility will feature a service dog development center, education center and veteran villa. The location will enable the organization to better help more veterans, rescue more dogs and offer more services each year.
Nearly $5,000 was raised by the time the event began, which will go toward construction of the new facility and help Semper K9’s mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.