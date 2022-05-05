The new four-story Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Haymarket officially opened recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.
General Manager David Welliver was joined by nearly 100 chamber members and local officials in christening the 117-room hotel.
The hotel at Washington and Jefferson streets, Haymarket’s main intersection, includes two dining options – the 120-seat Red House Tavern and the Crossroads Café – along with space for weddings, family events, business meetings and community activities. Its three meeting rooms have a total of 2,570 square feet of space.
The hotel also features The Shop, curated with fresh local offerings, and a lobby library enabling guests to borrow best-selling books.
The Hilton is managed by Purpose Lodging and expects to create 65 local jobs by mid-2022. The town of Haymarket projects that the hotel will generate $210,000 in transient occupancy taxes in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
