Hispanics comprise three-fifths of region's COVID-19 cases

Manassas resident Cindy Lopez is limiting her trips out, wearing a mask and keeping her distance from others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Lopez, who has an 8-year-old son, it’s scary hearing that the virus is disproportionately impacting Latinos, but, speaking in Spanish, she says she knows everyone is going through this together and taking precautions.
Having information in Spanish about how to stay safe during the pandemic is important, because she isn’t fluent in English, Lopez said.
In Northern Virginia Latinos account for a disproportionate amount of cases and hospitalizations, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health analyzed by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. Through July 2, of the 24,317 positive cases for which ethnic or racial data was captured, Latinos comprised over 60% of the cases although they are only about 17.8% of the region's population.
In the Prince William Health District, Latinos account for two-thirds of the cases in which race and ethnicity is known, even though they comprise only about 24.5% of the county’s population, 35.9% of Manassas residents and 38.7% of Manassas Park residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is the highest percentage of any health district in the region.
Data by Health District
|HEALTH DISTRICT
|% Hispanic Population
|% Hispanic Cases
|Prince William
|25.5%
|67.0%
|Fairfax
|16.3%
|61.8%
|Alexandria
|16.7%
|58.5%
|Arlington
|15.8%
|52.1%
|Loudoun
|13.8%
|48.0%
|Northern Virginia Total
|17.8%
|60.7%
Latinos are not accounting for disproportionate numbers of total deaths. Of 897 deaths related to the virus in Northern Virginia for which ethnicity was recorded, Latinos accounted for just 17.5%.
SURVEYING THE COMMUNITY
Starting June 22, the Centers for Disease Control has been knocking on doors in hard-hit communities in Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as nearby neighborhoods in Prince William.
The public health officials are asking residents to answer 30 questions in Spanish and may also reach out through phone calls, according to a news release from Manassas. “The survey is completely voluntary and no personally identifiable data will be collected,” the news release stated.
Alison Ansher, Prince William Health District Director, told InsideNoVa that officials are surveying residents to gain a better understanding of why the virus is being spread, because residents in those areas of the district are seeing high incidences of cases. Ansher said surveying could wrap up next week.
“We are trying to figure out why this county has a high rate of transmission,” she added.
The data from surveys will help inform officials as they plan next steps, such as providing more information in different languages, visiting work sites to provide training and identifying information gaps that may exist in the community.
“We’ll analyze data after that and work with the CDC to improve communication [with the public] and put a plan of what we could to limit the spread of the virus,” Ansher said.
Speaking to residents will help provide nuanced understanding of how people are impacted by the pandemic and how local public health officials can respond, she added. “What is acceptable to this community? We want to tailor [the plan] to what’s acceptable to them and what’s helpful.”
NONPROFIT CREATES PSA
One local nonprofit has created public service announcements in Spanish related to COVID-19, such as encouraging hand washing and other ways to prevent the spread of the virus. IMPACTO Youth, a Manassas-based nonprofit, and ECU Communications produced the public service announcements on June 16.
Jackie Krick, the nonprofit’s founder and CEO of ECU Communications, said she wanted to make sure Latinos had access to helpful information. Krick said she saw a need for Spanish language information about the pandemic that was easy to understand.
“We wanted to create something basic about what’s going on, health risks and how to take precautions,” she said.
Although the nonprofit usually helps youth, Krick said she saw this opportunity.
“The reality is how do we make it really easy for people to use [the public health announcements] and be safe and take precautions for them and their families?” Krick said.
She added that the pandemic has highlighted health disparities in the community. Latinos can be at greater risk of contracting the virus if families have multiple generations living in one home or if residents have jobs that require in-person attendance. In addition, they may lack health insurance or not be comfortable or able to afford to visit a doctor, Krick said.
“Poorer communities with less resources tend to be impacted greater,” she said.
SAFETY IN THE COMMUNITY
Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge, said customers and all of the store’s 180 employees are required to wear a mask inside. The store has also added plexiglass dividers, increased cleaning and added stickers on the floor to encourage people to stay 6 feet apart.
“We are fighting it everywhere we can,” he said.
Castro is working with the county’s COVID-19 testing taskforce and business recovery task force. He said access to testing for the virus and public education are important. “We are involved because we want to get to the bottom of this and keep the community informed.”
The area’s high cost of housing means many people share living spaces, Castro said.
“It’s so difficult to separate people, because they need to be close to their workplace and their incomes are not the best, so they buy what they can afford,” he added.
Castro is paying his employees an additional $2 per hour through the end of July and allowing employees to have two weeks paid time off if they are sick or exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“I just have to do it,” he said. “They are all my team. We work together. It’s the right thing to do. I feel good about it.”
Castro is paying his employees to complete a training about mental health and adverse childhood experiences in a few weeks.
“As a company man, I want to make sure we have good working conditions for everybody,” he said.
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission's complete dashboard on demographic information of COVID-19 cases in the region is available here. It is updated every Thursday.
