There’s a new woman in charge at Historic Manassas Inc.
The economic development and historic preservation organization has named Laurel E. Howard to be its new executive director. Howard took over the job March 1, succeeding former Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman, who was serving as interim since the departure of Debbie Haight last year.
“We are pleased to announce this appointment. Laurel brings a passion for Historic Downtown Manassas and a new energy to the organization that will benefit all of our stakeholders as we continue to build our new programs and support the shops, businesses and property owners of the historic downtown,” Historic Manassas board President Mark Olsen said in a press release.
Howard has lived in Manassas for over eight years, working at the Library of Congress’ National Audio Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper as a film archivist, according to the release. In her role there, she’s worked on screening presentations, live performances, concerts and other events.
She holds two master’s degrees from the University of London and the University of Amsterdam.
In November, Via-Gossman told InsideNoVa the organization was taking a “deep look at itself and where it goes from here” coming out of COVID. The next director, she said, would not be boxed in by the way Historic Manassas had been run before. The job description posted at the time said the director will work closely with city government “to recruit and assist new businesses,” “help businesses to expand” and “develop and implement a strong business retention program.”
To some degree, Via-Gossman said, the organization could make a pivot away from some of the annual downtown festivals it organizes and renew its focus on business assistance in Old Town.
Funded through private sponsors and the city’s budget, the organization currently runs the Harris Pavilion farmer’s market, the city’s visitors center, Manassas Fall Jubilee, the Manassas Railway Festival and the city’s July 4th celebration.
Last fall, Via-Gossman said the group was considering doing away with a pair of other events that it runs, “Bands, Brews & Barbecue” and the city’s Wine & Jazz fest.
“Those festivals started 10, 15, 20 years ago before you had 2 Silo’s, before you had Bull Run Winery, and the breweries and the wineries needed a location, they needed festivals. And they don’t need that as much now,” Via-Gossman said. “So we’re really rethinking those two.”
