At MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow, the team is switching from whiskey production to high-proof hand sanitizer.
Not long after making the announcement last week, the crew was flooded with requests from fire and rescue departments and county and state governments asking to help fill the shortage for hand sanitizers for their workers.
The company said its first priority for bulk orders of 200 gallons or more will go to the local community: Prince William and Fairfax counties and their first-responder and medical units. That includes federal agencies operating in the community, too.
Starting Wednesday, individual patrons in need can pick up an 8-ounce Ziploc baggy of the sanitizer. There will be a limit of one per person, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, check out MurLarkey's Facebook page and website.
In Loudoun County, Catoctin Creek Distillery also made the switch to sanitizer and was able to provide it for free to more than 100 families, six police stations, two emergency services, two hospitals, one senior center and the FAA in Leesburg, the company said on its website.
The distillery is now manufacturing hand sanitizer for sale at reasonable prices and will have it available soon.
For more information, see Catoctin Creek's Facebook page.
