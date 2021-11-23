The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners have announced a number of events for their annual HolidayFest.
They include:
Holiday Artisan Market, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Dec. 5, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., River Mill Park: The Holiday Artisan Market will transform River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., into a holiday shopping experience. Artisans and craft persons will offer original, handmade work, including bath and body products, candles, gourmet food products, home décor, fine art and jewelry. Free shuttle service will be available from the commuter lot at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road.
Visit and sweets with Santa, Dec. 4: Santa Claus will arrive by boat at the town dock at Mamie Davis Park (202 Mill St.) on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m., and he will visit with families at River Mill Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both market days. And from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the park, fire pits will be burning and ready to roast some marshmallows. S’more packets and hot cocoa will be available for purchase, and Santa may make an appearance, too.
Shop, Dine & Win contest, Nov. 20-Dec. 12, Historic District: Shop and dine at over 30 participating Occoquan businesses for a chance to win over $1,600 in Occoquan business gift cards.
“A Christmas Carol” staged reading, Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. both days, River Mill Park: The staged reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from Castaways Repertory Theatre will take place outdoors in River Mill Park. Tickets are $5 for adults and youth; ages 12 and under are free.
Letters to Santa, Nov. 20-Dec. 24: Drop your letter to Santa in special North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall or Hitchcock Paper Co. (125 Mill St.). Free coloring and fill-in Santa letters with envelopes are available to kids of all ages at Hitchcock Paper Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.