In the first sign of a turnaround in the residential real estate market, pending home sales in Northern Virginia increased 14% in January from the previous month, the first time that has happened in eight months, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
Closed sales in January were still down 33% from January 2022, however, according to the NVAR, whose statistics cover Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax.
“Pending home sales indicate an increase in market activity,” said Peter Bixby of Compass Realty, an NVAR board member. “This growth is a positive sign. The buyers and sellers I work with are motivated and adjusting to higher mortgage rates.”
Despite the lower sales activity, the average time on the market in January was 36 days, only up 2.9% compared to January 2022. Compared to the previous month, the average time on market was 12.5% higher.
While inventory remains tight at 0.73 month’s supply in January, that is up 88.4% compared to a year ago. Another positive sign was that there were considerably more active listings available this January compared to January 2022, an increase of 41.5%. This suggests that while there are fewer sales in total, buyers have more housing choices and time to make decisions, the NVAR said.
According to the National Association of Realtors, about 90% of metro markets nationwide registered home price gains in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite mortgage rates eclipsing 7%. Northern Virginia followed this trend to start 2023, as the median sold price continued to grow. The January 2023 median sold price rose 6.8% from January 2022, topping $610,000.
“While sales remained subdued, market activity typically increases with the springtime, and we expect this trend to continue in 2023,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin.
Here are details from the January report compared to January 2022, as provided by NVAR, using its Bright MLS data:
- The number of closed sales in January was 778 units. This was down 33.6% compared to January 2022 and down 27.2% compared to December. The number of closed sales is also down compared to (pre-pandemic) January 2019, when there were 1,128 closed sales.
- The sold volume in January was $568.4 million. This was down 30.8% compared to January 2022. This number is down compared to (pre-pandemic) January 2019, when it was $635.7 million.
- The average sold price for a home in January was $718,773, up 2.3% from January 2022 but significantly more than January 2019 (pre-pandemic), when the average sold price was $565,032.
- Pending sales in January were up 14% from December 2022 but were 1,139, down 18.2% compared to January 2022.
- Showing levels were tracked at 67.8% of the same week from January 2022 and 105.5% compared to January 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.