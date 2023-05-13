Northern Virginia home sales remained muted in April, declining 33.6% from April 2022, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
The year-over-year decline is in line with previous months. While closed sales were down compared with April 2022, closed sales increased 3.6% from March.
“It’s reassuring to see the subtle increase in sales activity month over month. Annual trends suggest that demand rises in the spring and this year is no exception,” NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin said in a news release. “Furthermore, what we see is consistent with recent trends over the past few months – there are less sales happening now than this time last year, but home prices have held steady.”
Home prices have remained steady in Northern Virginia. The median sold price of $690,000 in April 2023 represents a 0.7% increase from April 2022. The continued price growth, even if modest, is attributable to limited inventory and strong demand. While limited inventory is a significant challenge for buyers, it does protect sellers and their home value from market volatility, the release said. The average days on market increased 63.6% from April 2022 to April 2023 to 18 days, meaning there is more time for buyers to weigh options and to negotiate with sellers.
“The current market is healthier and more predictable for buyers,” said Arshia Kia, member of NVAR’s Board of Directors. “The ability for realtors to negotiate on behalf of client interests and problem-solve with sellers is a necessary part of the home-buying process.”
