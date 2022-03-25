House of Mercy, a nonprofit that provides food and clothing to those in need in Prince William County, has expanded and upgraded its food pantry and thrift store after renovations led by HomeAid Northern Virginia and Merritt Construction.
A key focus of the renovation was expanding the food pantry, which serves 1,850 people each month. The walls that had created a hallway and two offices behind the pantry were knocked down, effectively doubling the space for receiving, storing, shelving, and preparing food.
In the thrift store’s donation center, a welcome area was created to enable House of Mercy to process donations more efficiently as well as to create a more welcoming space for donors. An indoor walkway was also created, linking the donation center directly to the thrift store so volunteers will no longer have to walk outside from one space to another.
The project also included new interior lighting and paint and an expansion of the breakroom/kitchen area.
“House of Mercy is uniquely set up to serve anyone despite where they live,” said Jessica Root, executive director. “We welcome anyone regardless of where they reside. We never want people to have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.”
House of Mercy is at 8170 Flannery Court in the Manassas area.
HomeAid’s partnership with Merritt Construction on this renovation project saved House of Mercy $87,000 in labor, time and expertise, according to a news release. Merritt Construction and nine trade partners donated 60% of the project, while HomeAid contributed 20% of the expenses.
“The nonprofits we serve continue to face challenges in regard to space and structural safety,” said Kristyn Burr, executive director and CEO of HomeAid Northern Virginia. “Luckily, thanks to donors like Merritt Construction we are able to step up to help create solutions that have lasting effects on our community.”
