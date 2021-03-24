HomeGoods will open its new 21,900-square-foot store in the Stafford Marketplace on Thursday.
The chain provides an ever-changing selection of off-price home decor including furniture, rugs, lighting, bed and bath, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
A grand opening will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the store at 1190 Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford. Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Senior shopping hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The new store will fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.
Pandemic measures in place at HomeGoods stores include:
- Requiring face coverings (except for young children and those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering)
- Enhanced cleaning protocols
- Frequently cleaned carts
- Protective shields at the registers
- Encouraging social distancing
To learn more, visit https://www.homegoods.com/customer-info
In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods will contribute to the Stafford community by presenting a donation to S.E.R.V.E. The grant will support S.E.R.V.E’s Food Pantry, which provides boxes of nourishing food to those in need.
