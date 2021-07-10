Detectives are trying to determine what happened to a Maryland man found dead Thursday in a Mount Vernon neighborhood.
Police were called to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue for a death investigation at 10:14 a.m., after an unresponsive man was found lying under brush, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The state medical examiner's office responded to the scene and preliminarily declared the death a homicide Friday after "evidence indicated the man suffered trauma to the upper body," the release said.
Detectives believe the man, identified as Tafari "Trey" Nadhim, 30, of Maryland, had been dead in the area for days before being discovered.
Detectives are asking for the community’s help in providing information that can assist them in their investigation.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or who was in contact with Nadhim over the weekend is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is being investigated as the 11th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
