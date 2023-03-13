Hoops for Troops: Wizards host basketball event at Fort Belvoir

The Washington Wizards hosted a Hoops for Troops All-Star Challenge at Fort Belvoir last month.
The event, sponsored by Comcast Business and inspired by the NBA All-Star weekend, is part of the local NBA team’s effort to recognize, honor and celebrate members of the military community.
During the event, players from the Fort Belvoir and Fort Myer recreational basketball leagues competed against one another in a relay race, skills competitions, a three-point shooting contest and an “All-Star” game.
The teams were coached by Wizards alumni Michael Adams and Harvey Grant, who also participated in the three-point contest. Winners of each competition were given mini basketballs. Adams and Grant chose one player from each team to be given a signed Wizards T-shirt at the end of the challenge.
Wizards Dancers and DJ Heat, along with the Wizards’ mascot, G-Wiz, entertained the crowd of military personnel and their families.
The friendly competition between Fort Belvoir and Fort Myer continued with a scrimmage. After two 15-minute halfs, the teams were tied. But Fort Belvoir’s team got the winning point in second overtime with the final score 30-29.
Participants in the event received tickets to an upcoming Wizards game while spectators had the chance to win Wizards merchandise in a T-shirt toss and received a discounted ticket offer to any Wizards game in March.
The event was put on, in part, to continue the base’s mission of fostering community engagement and providing opportunities for civilians to come together with the military community.
“It really is, to me, all about bringing this community back,” Col. Joseph Messina, the garrison commander, said at the event. “Opening up Fort Belvoir and finding ways to get people and our family members, the most important people to me, out and to provide you with things you can do with your families and this is a big way to do it.”
