As COVID-19 cases soar once again, tests are getting hard to come by.
Local pharmacies are mostly sold out of at-home tests while community testing sites are seeing high demand, and even running out of tests in at least one case.
The post-Christmas clamor for COVID tests prompted Inova Health to issue a plea Tuesday: Don't come to the emergency room.
"If you suspect you might be infected with COVID-19, please do not visit the emergency room for a COVID-19 test. Instead, seek out a community testing site or a home test kit," the hospital system said in a news release.
Inova emergency departments are prioritizing patients with medical conditions requiring emergency care and those with critical illness, the release said. Inova officials hope to establish a community testing site later this week.
Novant Health, which operates hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, issued a similar plea on social media Tuesday.
"A friendly reminder that emergency rooms are for emergencies!" Novant said in a Facebook post. "Please do not go to the ER if you need a COVID19 test. We encourage you to visit NovantHealth.org/CovidTest to find a testing location near you or to utilize our online self-guided assessment tool."
In Leesburg on Tuesday morning, a Loudoun County testing site closed after 40 minutes due to running out of tests, with several hundred cars still in line.
But several community testing sites are scheduled this week around the region.
In Arlington, testing is available this week at the Arlington Mill Community Center, the Courthouse Plaza parking lot and the Virginia Highlands Park parking lot, 1600 S. Hayes St. Click here for times and details. On Thursday, Arlington Public Library will have a limited supplies of rapid-at home tests when libraries open noon. There are approximately 2,000 test kits, divided proportionally across all library locations.
Loudoun County will hold another community testing event Thursday at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.
Mega Lab Services in Woodbridge offers free COVID testing for the uninsured, with walk-ins welcome. Turnaround time for test results is about 24 hours. The lab at 1950 Opitz Blvd. offers online appointment scheduling available; drive-up spots for testing in front of the facility; Spanish interpreting services; onsite testing and consultation services. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, see www.megalabservices.com
CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and independent pharmacies are also offering free and low-cost testing, as well as at-home tests when they have them in stock. (Tip: If you don't see any on display, ask if they have any behind the counter.)
