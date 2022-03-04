As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, hospitalizations for treatment of the virus in Virginia have fallen to their lowest level since August, before the Delta surge began.

Monday will mark the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case being reported in the state -- in a U.S. Marine who had returned from an overseas trip and was being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fairfax County.

Since then, through Friday, Virginia has officially reported 1,645,791 cases of the virus -- or about 1 in every 5 Virginians -- according to the Virginia Department of Health. That does not include cases that went undetected or were not reported to health officials. Over 104,000 Virginians have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 18,955 have died. That means about 1 in 16 cases resulted in a hospitalization and about 1.1 in 100 resulted in a death.

The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have been dropping sharply, however, since the most recent surge, fueled by the Omicron variant, peaked in mid-January.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell another 12% this week to 313.1 as of Friday, according to the health department. That's the lowest level since Nov. 30 and 19.6% below the level on March 4, 2021. It's also down almost 95% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 33% this week to 1,323.9 per day as of Friday. That's the lowest level since Nov. 16 and is down 93% from the state's Jan. 13 peak. The state average also fell below the 2021 average on the same date this week and as of Friday stood 11.1% below the average on March 4, 2021.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant variant in the state, and no cases of the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron have been officially reported by the state health department.

Meanwhile, data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 768 patients as of Friday, the lowest level since Aug. 7. Hospitalizations are down 80.5% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are 39.3% below the level on this date in 2021.

However, reports of COVID-related deaths continue to remain relatively high. The state reported 419 new deaths this week and has reported over 2,800 deaths in the past five weeks.

Of this week's deaths, 57 were in Northern Virginia. Of those, 27 were in Fairfax County, 10 in Prince William County, eight apiece in Loudoun and Arlington counties, two in Manassas, and one apiece in the cities of Alexandria and Manassas Park.

Diagnostic test positivity rates continued to fall this week, along with the drop in cases, and overall diagnostic tests conducted are at their lowest levels since last summer. Alexandria and Fairfax joined Arlington with a positivity rate below 5%, a level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control, and Loudoun is right at 5%.

No new outbreaks with at least five cases were reported across the region this week.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day stands at about 6,300. As of Friday, about 15.43 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.82 million Virginia residents. Overall, 80.9% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 72.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, March 4)

Northern Virginia: 2,192 new cases (down from 2,500 prior week); 57 new deaths (down from 68 prior week)

Statewide: 9,267 new cases (down from 13,825 prior week); 419 new deaths (down from 520 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 92,045 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 103,434 prior week and fewest since week ending July 30, 2021)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 419,201 cases, 3,111 deaths

Statewide: 1,645,791 cases, 18,955 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.85 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.56 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 155 (including 19 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Eight new cases were reported statewide this week, including one in Fairfax.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, March 4):

Hospitalizations: 768 (down from 1,002 on Feb. 25)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 154 (down from 198 on Feb. 25)

Patients Discharged: 104,748 (876 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.