Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight.
At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Allison and Jared were not expecting a New Year’s baby, the hospital said in a news release.
“My contractions started at 11:00 p.m. and we arrived at the hospital around 12:30 a.m.,” said Allison. “There was no time for an epidural, even though I wanted one!”
Allison and Jared rung in the New Year on their way to the hospital and heard fireworks the whole way.
Baby Nevelyn was named after Allison’s father Neville and is Allison and Jared’s second child.
The first baby born in 2023 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge arrived at 4:21 a.m. Farida and Safiullah of Alexandria welcomed a daughter.
At UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, the first baby of 2023 arrived at 1:09 p.m.
Hazel Frances Alley was born to Robert and Chelsea Alley, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 19.29 inches long.
Hazel will join sibling Benjamin and reside in Centerville.
At Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, staff welcomed their first baby born at 6:36 p.m. Baby Violet Daniela was born to Daniela and Axcel of Fredericksburg, weighing 5 pounds 3 ounces.
Daniela and Axcel never expected a New Year’s baby, as Violet was born an entire month early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.