stafford first baby.jpg

Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. at Staffod Hospital to Allison and Jared of Dumfries.

 Stafford Hospital

Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight.

At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.

Allison and Jared were not expecting a New Year’s baby, the hospital said in a news release.

“My contractions started at 11:00 p.m. and we arrived at the hospital around 12:30 a.m.,” said Allison. “There was no time for an epidural, even though I wanted one!”

Allison and Jared rung in the New Year on their way to the hospital and heard fireworks the whole way.

Baby Nevelyn was named after Allison’s father Neville and is Allison and Jared’s second child.

The first baby born in 2023 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge arrived at 4:21 a.m. Farida and Safiullah of Alexandria welcomed a daughter.

first baby sentara woodbridge.jpg

The first baby born in 2023 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge arrived at 4:21 a.m. Farida and Safiullah of Alexandria welcomed a daughter.

At UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, the first baby of 2023 arrived at 1:09 p.m.

Hazel Frances Alley was born to Robert and Chelsea Alley, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 19.29 inches long.

firstbaby_uva_manassas.jpg

Hazel Frances Alley was born to Robert and Chelsea Alley at UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.

Hazel will join sibling Benjamin and reside in Centerville.

At Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, staff welcomed their first baby born at 6:36 p.m. Baby Violet Daniela was born to Daniela and Axcel of Fredericksburg, weighing 5 pounds 3 ounces.

mwh first baby.jpg

Baby Violet Daniela was born to Daniela and Axcel of Fredericksburg at Mary Washington Hospital at 6:36 p.m.

Daniela and Axcel never expected a New Year’s baby, as Violet was born an entire month early.

