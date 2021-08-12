Measures taken early in the pandemic have prepared local hospitals for the resurgence of COVID-19, but officials are still troubled by the progress of case numbers.
Like a movie villain who just won’t die, COVID has returned, leading to the reintroduction of mask mandates across the country and vaccination requirements for government employees.
Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said the pandemic has now taken divergent paths.
“It really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point,” he said.
Officials have attributed the nationwide surge primarily to the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading overwhelmingly among unvaccinated people.
As of Tuesday, 64.6% of Prince William County adults were fully vaccinated. About 244,000 county residents, or 52% of the total population, were vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Vaccines are not yet approved for children under the age of 12.
On Tuesday, Prince William reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, the most since April 23 and the same as Oct. 23. By comparison, the county had 12 new cases on May 10, saw 19 on June 10 and had 26 on July 10.
Across the state, 879 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The number was comparable to the 874 people on May 6, 886 on June 24, 2020, and 884 on March 26, 2020.
VHHA’s numbers are based on data from 113 hospitals across the state.
Walker said the state’s hospitals felt “considerable strain” at the height of the pandemic, but they were able to cover the surge through proactive measures taken last year.
For example, the University of Virginia opened a six-story tower at its flagship medical center in Charlottesville ahead of schedule last year to accommodate an increase in patients from the pandemic. Walker said about 4,000 beds were added statewide.
Gov. Ralph Northam also halted elective surgeries in late March 2020, and other moves across the state created capacity to handle future surges.
Dr. Zan Zaidi, physician executive for UVa Health community hospitals, which includes the group’s facilities in Manassas and Haymarket that were previously owned in partnership with Novant, said new cases were “almost exclusively” unvaccinated people. He said some vaccinated people have contracted the virus, but “it’s exceedingly rare.”
Health department data show that since Jan. 1, 98.6% of new cases both statewide and in Northern Virginia have been among unvaccinated individuals. The percentages of hospitalizations and deaths are similar.
As the pandemic lulled earlier this summer, Zaidi said it wasn’t uncommon for some area hospitals to have no COVID-19 patients, but the number is now about two to three daily. He said late last week that hospitals aren’t even at 10% of peak volume and isn’t concerned the variant would strain the healthcare system.
Walker said the state saw three waves of in-patient admissions from COVID – in spring 2020, summer 2020 and January 2021. The VHHA dashboard shows peaks of 1,625 patients on May 8, 2020 1,350 on July 29, 2020, and 3,209 on Jan. 13.
On a regional basis, Walker said numbers are moderately increasing in Northern Virginia, but bigger surges have occurred in central and eastern Virginia over the past two weeks.
The main change Zaidi has seen is vaccinated people carrying the virus without symptoms and infecting those who are unvaccinated.
“Northern Virginia has fared better than other parts of the state,” Zaidi said. “I do think it’s still imperative for those who are eligible and willing to vaccinate that they seek that out.”
The pandemic’s progress led Prince William, Fairfax and Loudoun counties to require all employees and visitors to wear face masks inside county facilities, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 9.
Prince William Communications Director Sherrie Johnson, however, said the county “cannot deny service to those not wearing a mask.”
Prince William County Public Schools had previously announced that universal indoor masking will be required at the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 23.
Northam has not re-instituted a mask mandate statewide, but has urged residents to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommending that people wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high community transmission. Last week, he ordered that all 120,000 state employees be vaccinated or submit proof of negative COVID-19 tests weekly.
As of Monday, Prince William was at high transmission levels, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Manassas was at substantial and Manassas Park was at moderate.
Zaidi said masking and social distancing are still “extremely effective” safety measures. Walker advocated for people who aren’t vaccinated to get the shot and for everyone to wear masks in large group settings.
“People should take this seriously. They should not take this lightly,” Walker added. “People need to exercise caution and care in their personal lives.”
