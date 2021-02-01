A Fredericksburg developer is planning to build two hotels, offices and a restaurant on vacant land west of Haymarket.
Haymarket Town Center LLC wants to rezone 8.5 acres at the intersection of Antioch Road and John Marshall Highway (Va. 55), from agricultural to office mid-rise. The land is between John Marshall Highway and Interstate 66.
The Prince William County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting Feb. 3.
According to a staff report, the hotels would have 100 rooms each, the restaurant would be 7,600 square feet and the office building would be 3,000 square feet.
County staff noted the project is speculative so final tenants aren’t known, although a rendering included in the report shows a Home 2 Suites by Hilton.
The property, about 0.6 mile west of the Haymarket town limits, was valued for tax purposes at $482,000 in 2020, according to online court records. It is designated in the Comprehensive Plan for a Community Employment Center.
The rezoning would come with a maximum building height of 70 feet. The developer has proffered cash contributions to the county of $6,466 for fire and rescue services and additional money for improvements to the intersection of John Marshall Highway and James Madison Highway (U.S. 15) in Haymarket.
The traffic improvements would include restriping and reconfiguring the intersection within existing right-of-way. If the improvements cost more than $40,000, the developer will pay 30% of the costs. The developer's contribution is capped at $40,000.
At the site, John Marshall Highway would be converted to three lanes, with two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane separated by a median.
Two entrances to the development would be on John Marshall Highway with dedicated right-turn lanes, one at Rose Ellene Lane and another at the middle of the parcel. Left turns would not be allowed out of the latter entrance. A third entrance would be off Antioch Road.
County staff consulted with Haymarket on the proposal, and the town raised concerns about the traffic impact of the project and its compatibility with planned commercial districts on the town’s western end.
A cultural resources report indicates possible troop movements through the property during the Civil War. Union and Confederate troops moved through the area in August 1862, engaging in small battles along the way ahead of the Second Battle of Bull Run. Union Maj. Gen. Irvin McDowell’s secretary wrote of troops moving from a mill west of Haymarket to near the town and later Gainesville ahead of the battle.
The developer has agreed to add interpretive signage with content from the Historical Commission about the battlefields and skirmishes related to the property.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
