Two Fredericksburg house cleaners have been charged with grand larceny in the theft of weddings rings from a home in Stafford County.
The victim reported the theft on Nov. 13, saying she hired a cleaning company to clean her home on Nov. 12. She later realized a tote bag with two set of wedding rings and clothes had been stolen.
Detective A.S. Smith was assigned the case and obtained a search warrant for the cleaning company based in Spotsylvania County. The sheriff's office did not identify the cleaning company.
During the execution of the search warrant, the detective was able to identify the women who cleaned the victim’s home as Enma Guevara Luna, 32, and Ana Gomez Villalobos, 45, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
A search warrant was executed at Gomez Villalobos’ home where detectives found one set of the stolen wedding rings and a piece of the stolen clothing, the release said. It was learned Guevara Luna was in possession of the second set of stolen wedding rings. When detectives confronted her about the rings, she surrendered them, the release said. Both women were charged with grand larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.