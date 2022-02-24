Spurred by the lessons of Thoroughfare, Virginia legislators are shoring up parts of state law to protect historic cemeteries.
The House of Delegates has passed two bills by Prince William County Del. Danica Roem aimed at preventing similar situations.
Late last year, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved funds to purchase land at the Thoroughfare cemeteries in the Broad Run area and better identify, mark and preserve historic Black and Native American cemeteries.
The move came after a push from descendants of those buried there after one of the cemeteries was cleared. Frank Washington, whose family is buried in the cemeteries, said they aren’t abandoned and have “been in use for decades.”
“I watched as people danced and partied around my bulldozed family cemetery,” he told a House committee. “Our cemeteries are vital links between the living, dead and our collective history.”
The land in question was first owned by James Scott, who died without a will in 1970. Tax payments on the land stopped in 1994, and in 2020 the county brought it to auction after an extensive search and notification process of descendants.
Roem, D-13th District, introduced three bills to prevent similar situations.
The first would allow localities to establish an ordinance creating a register of identified cemeteries on private properties and require local governments to publish a public notice before any public sale of property that includes a cemetery.
The second deals with cemeteries on publicly-owned land and requires localities to make greater efforts to contact relatives of those who are buried there before selling it.
Those bills passed the full House by wide margins, but a third aimed at allowing descendants to receive a court order protecting their rights to bury family members in such cemeteries died in subcommittee this year. Roem said it needs more work and can be brought back in the next General Assembly session.
“I think we are really doing what we have to to prevent a mistake like what happened with Thoroughfare again,” she said.
Roem’s two bills that passed the House still need to pass the state Senate and be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to become law.
