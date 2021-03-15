Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday she is endorsing incumbent Mark Herring's run for a third term as attorney general.
With the announcement, Filler-Corn, of Fairfax County, breaks with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who earlier this month endorsed Herring's opponent for the Democratic nomination, Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk. The nomination will be decided in a statewide primary June 8.
“Mark Herring has been a leader on the issues that matter most,'' Filler-Corn said. “Whether it's fighting to expand health-care access, protecting seniors from fraud, working to reduce gun violence, or working to combat sexual violence on college campuses – we can always count on Mark Herring to stand up and fight for what is right."
Herring also recently picked up the endorsement of House Majority Leader Charnielle Herring of Alexandria.
Mark Herring said he was honored to have the Filler-Corn's support. “With the Speaker as a partner in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to tackle the most pressing issues facing communities throughout the commonwealth and continue our work to expand justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.”
Herring, of Loudoun County, decided last year not to run for governor and instead to seek a third term as attorney general. He was first elected in 2013 and then re-elected in 2017.
Filler-Corn was elected the 59th Speaker of the House of Delegates in 2020, becoming the first woman to serve in that role. She previously served as minority leader and has represented the 41st District in the House since 2010.
