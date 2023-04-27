A housekeeper found two men and a woman dead Thursday afternoon in the basement of a home in West Springfield after a nanny – upstairs with a toddler – heard gunshots.
Police say a man in his 40s, another man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were all found dead from gunshot wounds about 3:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive.
The younger man and the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, while the older man had a single gunshot wound, Fairfax County Police Deputy Chief Eli Cory said in a press briefing. Detectives believe the deaths are domestic in nature and they are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide. They have not publicly identified those found in the basement.
Three children and the nanny, who all live in the home, were accounted for and safe. Cory said it appears the toddler was the only child home at the time.
At some point Thursday afternoon, the nanny heard gunshots in the basement from the upper level of the home. There was a delay between when the gunshots were heard and when the housekeeper went to the basement and discovered the bodies. Detectives were trying to determine why, Cory said.
The children were in the care of the nanny and family friends on Thursday evening.
(1) comment
Tragic.
[sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.