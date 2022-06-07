United Community, an Alexandria-based organization working to end generational poverty, helped 99 households complete their taxes this year.
Every Monday starting in February, the group spent a few hours assisting people in filing their taxes. The organization also provided childcare and transportation for the families that needed it.
Ivana Escobar, director of collective impact, said they created the service after the organization recognized its need.
"A lot of the community members go to someone, and they have to pay $100 to $200, and also a lot of people don't know what rights they have as taxpayers," Escobar said.
Many people who came to United Community didn't know why Americans paid taxes, so the organization educated people about taxes first.
"We initially started with a workshop that taught ‘Taxes 101,’ as well as the child tax credit and income tax credit," Escobar said.
Escobar said people were excited to learn the basics because some of them had just come to the country and only knew they had until a specific date to file. As a result, many of them did not expect to get a refund.
"We had people saying we didn't expect anything – we're just going to do our taxes and hope for the best," Escobar said.
After working on the education portion, United Community partnered with AARP to provide free tax services.
"And we had roughly 99 households come in and do them – we were surprised because we were only open on Mondays for three hours, so that's not a lot," said Escobar.
She said some people who had renewed their taxpayer identification number during the pandemic received a larger refund.
"They never got the opportunity to get the stimulus checks or the Earned Income Tax Credit during that time, so they were just catching up on all of that," she said.
One woman who filed her taxes with the organization left in tears after learning she would receive a $6,000 refund, according to Escobar. The woman is a single mother who could not work during the pandemic.
"She was so excited. She didn't expect anything," said Escobar.
Some people who owed the IRS money enjoyed learning why.
"We hear stories of people saying, you know, I did it with my tax filer, but then I got a letter from the IRS, and I don't know why I'm having to pay. But people were actually learning why they have to pay,” Escobar said.
The program started slow because most people assumed the services were not free.
"It's not very common to hear, 'Hey, get your taxes done for free,' without a catch." But Escobar said once they gained the community's trust, more people came to them for help.
The tax services initiative inspired the organization to create more services. On June 25, United Community is partnering with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to hold a citizenship workshop.
"Our goal is to help people get their citizenship and then eventually to set them up so they can vote," said Escobar
The organization is also partnering with Truist Bank to teach people how to save and why it's essential.
"A lot of the community here doesn't trust our banking system, so what we want to do is create that relationship," Escobar said.
