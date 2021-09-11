Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. Army Sgt. Dewey Snavely was driving to deliver equipment in Arlington when he saw American Airlines Flight 77 roaring overhead.
A minute later he heard the explosion as the jet plowed into the Pentagon.
Snavely was already transitioning out of the military, and on terminal leave, but he connected with his Army unit, the Military District of Washington Engineering Company at Fort Belvoir, and prepared to don the gear again.
Col. Winfield Adkins, commander of U.S. Army Aviation Brigade, said the morning’s startling events in New York City had already placed the company in ready-mode.
“Soldiers immediately increased their posture and prepared alert gear for deployment,” Adkins told InsideNoVa.
Moments after the Pentagon was hit, the Military District of Washington Emergency Operations Center activated the company to respond. Adkins said the company commander, Capt. Aaron Barta, was the first on the scene with an initial response team. Barta coordinated with the Arlington County Fire Department Incident Commander and began preparations to receive the remainder of his team as they deployed from Belvoir.
However, all the pre-planned routes to the Pentagon were snarled with traffic, so after traveling along the George Washington Parkway, the team arrived at 2 p.m., entering the building around 2:30.
Snavely, speaking with Army News recently, said entering the building was chaotic and, for him, personal.
“My mother-in-law was in the building somewhere,” Snavely said. But “I didn’t know exactly where she was in relation to the plane or where the plane went in.”
Eventually he realized that the plane had hit her workspace in the Army budget analyst’s office.
“I got hold of my father-in-law and he told me what room she was in,” Snavely said. “I had to notify him that if he hadn’t heard from her, she probably wasn’t alive anymore.”
Snavely told Army News the team became dispirited as they continued searching but found no survivors in the corridors, now flooded with water from fire crews. For the next 10 days, they continued rescue and recovery efforts on behalf of a stunned nation.
In 2006, on the fifth anniversary of 9/11, the Army officially redesignated the Military District of Washington Engineer Company as the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in honor of the unit’s distinct actions.
“That name honors the Soldiers of the MDW Engineer Company and all first-responders who supported rescue and recovery operations at the Pentagon following the attacks on our homeland,” Adkins said. “The 911th name is distinct and easily recognizable across the Engineer Regiment and throughout the fire departments of our interagency partners within the National Capital Region.”
Army Aviation Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Galassi said that to this day, the 911th is unique and draws the finest in the nation due to the level of dedication required. 911th members are trained and certified in five technical rescue disciplines: rope rescue, confined space rescue, structural collapse, mine or tunnel rescue and trench rescue.
“This company is one of one in the Army,” Galassi said. “There is no other company that does what they do, with these capabilities and training. These soldiers are the best of the best in the engineering field.”
Lt. Col. Ryan Forshee, former commander of the 12th Aviation Battalion, said in an interview last year that the soldiers in the 911th balance an extremely rare combination of art and science.
“They are so technically proficient at what they do, but what they do requires such an extraordinary amount of imagination,” Forshee said. “If you think about how challenging it is to find people who can do both those things extremely well, that’s rare – and we’ve got a company full of them here at Fort Belvoir.”
Adkins noted the 911th regularly assists with every National Special Security Event in Washington, whether it’s a presidential inauguration or a presidential address to Congress.
“The 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company will always honor the legacy, uphold the tradition and stand ready,” Adkins said.
