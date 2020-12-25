The holiday gift giving season brings the upgrading of tech gadgets and even appliances. This also generates waste. Seasonal chores like draining oil from a lawnmower or refreshing the batteries in your smoke detector when we “fall back” to Eastern Standard Time generate waste.
These chores and the holidays often create the need for special disposal.
Prince William County residents have several disposal options for electronics and other special waste. Tech gadgets and electronics such as computers, laptops, monitors, VCRs, DVDs, cell phones and other items electronic equipment with a circuit board or an electrical cord can be brought to the landfill’s household hazardous waste and electronics recycling program.
This program is available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can bring used motor oil, oil filters, plus antifreeze, and lead-acid car batteries and household batteries to the Prince William County Landfill or Balls Ford Road Compost Facility any day during normal operating hours.
Old household appliances, such as refrigerators and stoves, can also be brought to these facilities for disposal. However, the Balls Ford Road facility takes bulky items like appliances and mattresses only weekdays.
For disposal and recycling information for other items, visit www.pwcgov.org/disposalguide.
