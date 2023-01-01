As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take down the lights, pack away the decorations and recycle that Christmas tree. Here's a look at how to properly dispose of this year's evergreen:
Prince William County
Residents have several locations where they can give their Christmas tree, wreaths and other cut greenery new life as compost and mulch.
The Prince William County Solid Waste Management Division asks residents to remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and the tree stand.
Trees and greenery can also be taken to one of the following locations to be recycled:
- The Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day.)
- The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day.)
- Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville, will accept drop-offs of greenery from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. The drop-off area is in the front parking lot, outlined with the orange safety cones. For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at (703) 335-0500, extension 1600, or VegetationMgmt@novec.com.
Prince William County encourages residents to closely inspect their freshly cut Christmas trees for any sign of the spotted lanternfly. Mulching or composting your Christmas tree will help to prevent the spread of invasive insects.
Fairfax County
In Fairfax County, licensed collectors are required by code to collect and recycle real Christmas trees of less than 8 feet that have been set out separately at single family and townhouse communities for the first two weeks in January.
Fairfax County residents can also drop off their trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex. All ornaments, decorations (including tinsel) and stands must be removed prior to disposal.
Arlington County
Trees collected by the county in January are turned into mulch available from county facilities. From Jan. 2 through Jan. 13, place trees at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your regular trash collection day after removing ALL decorations, nails, stands.
After Jan. 13, Christmas trees are handled at curbside as part of regular year-round yard waste collection. Make sure the tree is bare and ready for composting. Trees over 8-feet long will need to be dismantled.
Loudoun County
Loudoun County is offering five locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees now through Jan. 20.
The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a public service for Loudoun County residents only. Tree vendors operating in Loudoun County with leftover trees may recycle them at the Loudoun County landfill for $68 a ton. Netting, rope, wire, tags and other items must be removed and disposed of prior to recycling. Visit loudoun.gov/landfill or call 703-771-5500 for more information.
For residents, Christmas trees will be accepted for recycling free of charge at the following locations:
- Leesburg: Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, 20175, Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Lovettsville: Game Protective Association, 16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville, 20180, Open daily
- Purcellville: Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville, 20132, Open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- South Riding: Town Hall, rear parking lot next to tennis court, 43055 Center Street, South Riding, 20152, Open daily
- Sterling: Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane, Sterling, 20164 (Use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow signs for ball fields.), Open daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.