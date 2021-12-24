As shoppers go from store to store, and the carols keep playing “the most wonderful time of the year,” many people don’t feel that way – at all.
In fact, many service members and veterans have holiday memories tied to combat zones, which can bring on intense feelings of sadness or loss, said Clare Michaud, a licensed clinical social worker at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
“Holiday blues can be more pronounced with underlying health conditions. In the military population, they have additional issues that might make them more prone to holiday blues or depression,” Michaud said.
She added that holiday depression is different from seasonal affective disorder, which is triggered by the shorter days during winter, and there can be a wide variety of symptoms.
“There might be fatigue, tension, frustration, a sense of loss, sadness, loneliness, increased levels of stress and anxiety,” Michaud said. “If you think about this time of year, for most people it’s a time of reflection on their lives.”
Causes of depression vary
Causes can also be varied, but at the top of the list is the busier time of year, and many people have heavily scheduled lives. Additionally, it is easier to stray from healthy routines while enjoying all the seasonal food and drink.
Karen Tuttle, also a clinical social worker at Fort Belvoir, said many service members and veterans may be carrying memories that are not widely shared with friends or family.
“They may be experiencing feelings of loss and grief, thinking about suicides or losses in combat, or maybe the loss of family moments while deployed and the resultant disintegration of family,” Tuttle said. She added that even when family members know about those moments of grief, they may not know how to deal with it.
“There could be times when the family realizes, ‘This is not the person I knew when they left,’ which can be made more difficult by the songs of cheer. Sometimes with the holidays, there can be an expectation that you’re happy; it might not fit with your life,” Tuttle said.
Coping strategies
Michaud said some coping strategies can include:
- Acknowledge your feelings: If you’re not merry, let those around you know
- Set boundaries on feelings: Be realistic about your mood and perhaps take a break from the festivities.
- Return to things you know: Make a point to get enough sleep, continue exercising, limit your alcohol intake and surround yourself with supportive people who understand, and don’t expect you to feign happiness.
- Set gift budgets: As financial insecurity is a big part of military and veteran families, knowing how much you’re going to spend for the holiday helps minimize the stress.
Michaud suggests that family and friends can help by welcoming people in as they are. If you extend an invitation and they immediately decline, acknowledge their circumstance and suggest to them, “You might not feel great, but we’ll take you however you feel,” which offers them flexibility.
If the veteran declines your invitation, she said, instead of insisting, follow up with a sincere, “Absolutely. Can I give you a call next week, or can I stop by with some cookies later on?” to let them know you honestly care.
Veterans worth knowing
Tony Brooks, a retired Army Ranger now living in Seattle and author of the book “No Man Left Behind,” said the veterans in your neighborhood are worth knowing.
“We don’t bite,” Brooks said. “We’re your neighbors, fellow humans. I want to feel as if I’m part of the village – not despite my military service but, in part, because of it.”
Brooks said combat veterans can be reclusive, and may not like the attention and groups of people, and while many want to be “part of the village,” many don’t feel they really are.
“If you have a friend who’s a veteran, and they say no, it’s easy to move on. As someone who cares, you’ve really got to keep asking,” he added. “Veterans are a tough nut to crack sometimes. I think you’ll find different answers if you show you really care.”
Brooks points out the country waged a 20-year war in which just 7% of the population served, and the all-volunteer service has left a large gap in experiences between veterans and the majority of citizens. Northern Virginia, however, is thick with veterans, and Brooks urges everyone to make an intentional outreach in this sometimes conflicting time of year.
“I think everyone has a connection to a veteran – they know it and know who they are,” Brooks said. “When’s the last time you reached out to that person, invited them to an event or just checked in on them? We can do that and take our shortfall and turn it into strength.”
