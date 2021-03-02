Virginia continues to report deaths related to the winter surge of COVID-19 at an extraordinary rate, even as current cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates continue to decline.

The state also reported Tuesday that over 2 million vaccine doses have now been administered statewide, with 15.5% of the population having received at least one dose. And Wallet Hub reported that Virginia currently has more coronavirus restrictions than any other state.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 391 new deaths in the past two days, with 72 of those in Northern Virginia, bringing the total number of deaths reported statewide to 1,845 over the past 11 days. By comparison, it wasn't until July 3, nearly four months after the pandemic began, that the state reported its first 1,845 deaths.

Most of the recent deaths reported occurred in January and early February, and the health department has said it is working through a backlog of death certificates filed during that time period. Total deaths related to the pandemic in Virginia are now approaching 9,000 after increasing 25% during the recent reporting surge. Jan. 8 remains the date when the most deaths occurred, according to the latest data - with 76 confirmed as being related to COVID-19 and 14 more probably related. The seven-day average of deaths peaked Jan. 20, at 67.8 per day.

Of the new deaths reported the past two days, 26 were in Fairfax County, 20 in Prince William County, 17 in Loudoun County, five in Arlington County, two in Alexandria, and one apiece in Falls Church and Manassas. Northern Virginia's deaths in January were not quite as high as they were last spring.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia on Tuesday, following 297 on Monday. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, now stands at 417.9, its lowest level since Nov. 15.

Statewide, 1,385 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday, following 1,124 on Monday. The state's seven-day average, which peaked Jan. 18 at 6,128.4, is down to 1,645.7, its lowest level since Nov. 16, as fewer than 2,000 cases have been reported each of the past five days and eight out of the past nine days.

However, the new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 are continuing to spread in Virginia. The health department reported Tuesday morning the first confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant in the Northwest region, which includes the Winchester area. That variant first emerged in South Africa late last year. The resident in whom it was confirmed did not have a recent history of travel. Virginia has now identified a total of four cases of the B.1.351 variant and 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus rose slightly Tuesday after hitting their lowest level since Nov. 15 on Monday at 1,321 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The state reported four new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, on Tuesday, with three of them in the Fairfax Health District, which now has seven overall, most in the state. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. None of the state's MIS-C cases has resulted in a death.

Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate continue to fall both statewide and in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate is now below 7% for the first time since Nov. 11, and both Alexandria and Arlington have rates below the key 5% level at which experts believe the virus is being contained.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows of Tuesday, 2.02 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 2.44 million the state has received. About 698,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Vaccinations are averaging 47,088 a day, closing in on Gov. Ralph Northam's long-term goal of 50,000, as shipments have increased the past two weeks, with nearly 675,000 doses arriving in the past 10 days.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 302 new cases, 26 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,385 new cases, 160 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 12,765 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 159,028 cases, 2,050 deaths

Statewide: 578,559 cases, 8,943 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.93 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.55 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 35 (including seven in Fairfax, six in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,345 (up from 1,321 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 305 (up from 295 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 47,150 total

Nursing Home Patients: 343 (down from 362 Saturday; no report Sundays and Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.